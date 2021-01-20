Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $12.85. Perion Network shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 103,849 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

