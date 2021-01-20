Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 1,336,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,229,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.