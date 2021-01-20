Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Perrigo by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.38, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

