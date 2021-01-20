Personalis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,936% compared to the average daily volume of 256 call options.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 114,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after buying an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Personalis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

