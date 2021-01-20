Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Investec lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

POFCY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

