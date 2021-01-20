PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Short Interest Update

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PBR.A traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

