Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) alerts:

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 403.20 ($5.27). 737,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.