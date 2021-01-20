Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.