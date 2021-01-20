Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $7,013,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

