PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE:PCG remained flat at $$12.03 on Wednesday. 158,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. PG&E has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PG&E by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

