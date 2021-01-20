PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after buying an additional 130,916 shares during the period.

PULS opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

