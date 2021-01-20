PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.26

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 3314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,554,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.