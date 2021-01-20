Phantasma Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $177,312.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,749.99 or 0.99870854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012751 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

