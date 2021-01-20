Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 6,659,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

