Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Trading 9.2% Higher

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 1,660,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 815,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.