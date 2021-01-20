Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,700.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $18,700.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001762 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007645 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 234.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,131,179 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

