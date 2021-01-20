Photon (PHO) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Photon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $55,032.40 and approximately $11.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Photon

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,849,191,984 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

