Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 75,122 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $4,718,412.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70.

PHR stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 336,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,467. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

