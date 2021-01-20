Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $3,836,104.70 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $4,718,412.82.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 336,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.