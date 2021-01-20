PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Trading 14.1% Higher

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s stock price traded up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. 262,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 206,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

