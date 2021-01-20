PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Capitalization Tops $10.33 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $69,864.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,168,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,527,212 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

