Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $593,402.92 and $101,601.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00177432 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,025,769,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

