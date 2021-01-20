Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 8503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.32.

The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

