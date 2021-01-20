Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on PL shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

PL traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$333.27 million and a PE ratio of -49.26. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.91.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

