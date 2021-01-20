Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 2,582,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,361,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

