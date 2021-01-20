Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 2,582,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,361,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.