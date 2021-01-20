Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 364,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

