Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.12

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $1.54 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00272067 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00088713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00034785 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

