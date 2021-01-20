PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $8,076.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.