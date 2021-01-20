Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 5.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,885,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,661,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.
