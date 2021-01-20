Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 5.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,885,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,661,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

