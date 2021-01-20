Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.83

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 7173871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

