PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $27.84 million and $1.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001793 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

