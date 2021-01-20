PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $7.95 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. PIXEL has a market cap of $7.95 million and $4.60 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.86 or 0.01438315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00589429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00167163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002277 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

