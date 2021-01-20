Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.96

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.96 and traded as high as $80.33. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 66,653 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,265,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,555,000. Pjsc Lukoil comprises about 2.1% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 1.53% of Pjsc Lukoil as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.