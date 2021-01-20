Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 31,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.