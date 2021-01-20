PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $8.41 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $1.26 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

