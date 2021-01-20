PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0000

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $46,026.71 and $209.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

