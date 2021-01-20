Playgroundz Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $881,104.22 and approximately $322.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

