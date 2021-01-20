Playkey Market Cap Hits $214,019.10 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $214,019.10 and approximately $72,641.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00537277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.26 or 0.03901079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012946 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

