Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Plexus updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.17-1.32 EPS.

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. Plexus has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

