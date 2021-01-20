Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.58 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

