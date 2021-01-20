Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 10.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $66.47. 62,843,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 75,930,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -201.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock worth $63,167,793. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

