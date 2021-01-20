POA (POA) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. POA has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $360,410.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,717,492 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
