POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.68

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 6900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

PORBF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

POLA Orbis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

