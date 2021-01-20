Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCFT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 546,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.54. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £184.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

