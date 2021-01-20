Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON PCFT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 546,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.54. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £184.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (PCFT.L) Company Profile
