Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Up 20.8%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) shares shot up 20.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $13.92. 5,915,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,747,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 162.27%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.