Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Down 6.9%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s share price was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 2,519,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,479,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 71.09% and a negative net margin of 162.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

