Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

