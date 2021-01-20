Polaris Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

PII stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 343.06 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.