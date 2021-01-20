Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $17.27 on Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $15.58 billion and approximately $4.76 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,335.82 or 0.93050260 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,036,549,287 coins and its circulating supply is 902,489,101 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

