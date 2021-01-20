PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,343,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 804,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $370.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $83,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

